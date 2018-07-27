Facebook and Twitter took some big losses this week after reporting some less-than-projected earnings. The numbers coincide some recent changes made by both social media giants, including the beginnings of a crackdown on who can post and what they can say. Is being the adult in the room bad for business?
Social media giants take a few punches
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Hannah Kuchler, the Financial Times, @hannahkuchler
Alex Shephard, The New Republic
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
