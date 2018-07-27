ON AIR
Social media giants take a few punches

Facebook and Twitter took some big losses this week after reporting some less-than-projected earnings. The numbers coincide some recent changes made by both social media giants, including the beginnings of a crackdown on who can post and what they can say. Is being the adult in the room bad for business?

Jul 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Hannah Kuchler, the Financial Times, @hannahkuchler
Alex Shephard, The New Republic

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

