Ten years ago this month, Wall Street – and every other economic barometer – was in free fall. And that financial crisis was also a housing crisis. Some of the worst areas hit were communities all along Southern California’s I-15 freeway, from Rancho Cucamonga in the north… to Lake Elsinore in the south. So what happened, and how's life along the 'Foreclosure Alley' now?
Ten Years Later, Any Lessons Learned?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Christopher Thornberg, Beacon Economics
Angie Knight, Century 21 Desert Rock.
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
