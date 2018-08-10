The acreage keeps ticking up on a stubborn wildfire burning in a part of California that hasn’t in several decades. At last check, the Holy Fire has charred more than 18,000 acres. And with containment sitting in the single digits, it’s not looking like this will be put out soon. The fire is threatening homes and causing a host of other problems for residents living near the flames and downwind.
The Golden State burns bright red
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Sam Atwood, Spokesman for the Air Quality Management District
Beatriz Valenzuela, Southern California News Group
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
Who decides when cops open fire? The LAPD has shot and killed 2 innocent people in the past several weeks during police activity. The tragedies have prompted apologies from the Chief of Police and possible legal action. They have also spurred a broader conversation around when police officers should use their weapons, especially when there are a lot of people around.
Social media giants take a few punches Facebook and Twitter took some big losses this week after reporting some less-than-projected earnings. The numbers coincide some recent changes made by both social media giants, including the beginnings of a crackdown on who can post and what they can say. Is being the adult in the room bad for business?
When you vote, is it really yours? Twelve Russian military intelligence officers hacked into the Clinton presidential campaign and Democratic Party and released tens of thousands of private communications in a sweeping conspiracy by the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election. That is according to an indictment announced days before President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. All of this comes on the same day that California's top election official certified the results of last month's election.
