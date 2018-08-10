ON AIR
The Golden State burns bright red

The acreage keeps ticking up on a stubborn wildfire burning in a part of California that hasn’t in several decades. At last check, the Holy Fire has charred more than 18,000 acres. And with containment sitting in the single digits, it’s not looking like this will be put out soon. The fire is threatening homes and causing a host of other problems for residents living near the flames and downwind.

Aug 10, 2018

Guests:
Sam Atwood, Spokesman for the Air Quality Management District
Beatriz Valenzuela, Southern California News Group

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

