The march toward a teachers strike sounds familiar

The Mixer

Higher salaries, larger class sizes, more counselors, librarians and nurses. Those are just some of the demands that members of United Teachers, Los Angeles - the union that represents teachers' at LAUSD - are asking for. And if you think those demands sound familiar, that is because they are the same things teachers in other parts of the country have asked for in the past few years. But now a strike seems imminent and that is raising concerns about how students will be affected.