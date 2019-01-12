ON AIR
The march toward a teachers strike sounds familiar

Hosted by  • 
Higher salaries, larger class sizes, more counselors, librarians and nurses. Those are just some of the demands that members of United Teachers, Los Angeles - the union that represents teachers' at LAUSD - are asking for. And if you think those demands sound familiar, that is because they are the same things teachers in other parts of the country have asked for in the past few years. But now a strike seems imminent and that is raising concerns about how students will be affected.

Credits

Guests:
Jenny Hamel - KCRW - @HamelKCRW, Elissa Nadworny - NPR Education Reporter

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb

