The Politics of Immigration: North and South of the Border

NPR's international correspondent Carrie Kahn and KPBS military reporter Steve Walsh join host Steve Chiotakis to give the latest from both sides of the wall.

Oct 26, 2018

Hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants from Central America are trekking across Mexico toward the U.S. border. But President Trump is sending hundreds of American troops to try to stop them. He's even threatened to close the border to migrants altogether... which begs the question: how will the realities south of the border line up with the politics of the north?

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

