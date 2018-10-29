Hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants from Central America are trekking across Mexico toward the U.S. border. But President Trump is sending hundreds of American troops to try to stop them. He's even threatened to close the border to migrants altogether... which begs the question: how will the realities south of the border line up with the politics of the north?
The Politics of Immigration: North and South of the Border
NPR's international correspondent Carrie Kahn and KPBS military reporter Steve Walsh join host Steve Chiotakis to give the latest from both sides of the wall.
