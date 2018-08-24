Two men close to President Donald Trump had their legal troubles come to a head this week. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been convicted on 8 fraud counts. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reached a plea deal, which included two campaign finance violations. But to the President, none of this is a big deal. And his supporters are following suit. How has Trump been able to - so effectively - dance around scandal after scandal?
The Power of Projection
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
