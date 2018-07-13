When you vote, is it really yours?
Twelve Russian military intelligence officers hacked into the Clinton presidential campaign and Democratic Party and released tens of thousands of private communications in a sweeping conspiracy by the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election. That is according to an indictment announced days before President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. All of this comes on the same day that California's top election official certified the results of last month's election.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
John Myers, Los Angeles Times, @johnmyers
Kim Alexander, California Voter Foundation, @kimalex3
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
