The LAPD has shot and killed 2 innocent people in the past several weeks during police activity. The tragedies have prompted apologies from the Chief of Police and possible legal action. They have also spurred a broader conversation around when police officers should use their weapons, especially when there are a lot of people around.
Who decides when cops open fire?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Andrew Blankstein, NBC Investigations, @anblanx
Richard Winton, Reporter for the Los Angeles Times
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
