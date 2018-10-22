ON AIR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

Why kidney dialysis is at the heart of California’s most expensive ballot measure

The measure that’s raked in the most money on California's November ballot is not over rent control or the state’s recently passed gas tax – it's about kidney dialysis

Oct 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The measure that’s raked in the most money on California's November ballot is not over rent control or the state’s recently passed gas tax  – it's about kidney dialysis. Dialysis is the treatment where people visit a clinic and hook up to a machine that completes the functions their damaged or missing kidneys would usually. So why is are tens of millions of dollars pouring in over a measure about kidney dialysis centers?

Capital Public Radio's healthcare reporter Sammy Caiola and San Francisco Chronicle's healthcare reporter Catherine Ho tell us why.

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

More From The Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE
For The Curious Blog

Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE State Senator Kevin de León, who is challenging fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat, says he wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected,… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

Prop 12: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 12: What you need to know Prop 12 would ban the sale of meat and eggs from farm animals held in very small cages. It’s not the first time humane eggs and meat have been on… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

A year after the Thomas Fire and mudslides, what questions do you still have?
For The Curious Blog

A year after the Thomas Fire and mudslides, what questions do you still have? When residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura went to bed on December 4th, 2017, they didn’t know that a flame breaking out in Santa Paula would become the state’s largest… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

