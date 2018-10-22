Why kidney dialysis is at the heart of California’s most expensive ballot measure

The measure that’s raked in the most money on California's November ballot is not over rent control or the state’s recently passed gas tax – it's about kidney dialysis. Dialysis is the treatment where people visit a clinic and hook up to a machine that completes the functions their damaged or missing kidneys would usually. So why is are tens of millions of dollars pouring in over a measure about kidney dialysis centers?

Capital Public Radio's healthcare reporter Sammy Caiola and San Francisco Chronicle's healthcare reporter Catherine Ho tell us why.