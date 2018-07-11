Boots Riley: 'Sorry To Bother You'

As a founding member of activist hip hop group The Coup, Boots Riley knows his way around a revolutionary idea. Beginning with music and political endeavors, he’s now sharing his voice through comedy. In his Oakland-based debut feature “Sorry To Bother You”, he highlights a young professional caught between corporate evil and working-class struggles. Today on The Treatment, Riley shares the film inspirations that led to a comedic debut as well and the role that music has played in his creative path.
