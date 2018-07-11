ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Boots Riley: 'Sorry To Bother You'

Activist and first time director Boots Riley talks fighting status quo in sci-fi comedy 'Sorry To Bother You.'

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As a founding member of activist hip hop group The Coup, Boots Riley knows his way around a revolutionary idea. Beginning with music and political endeavors, he’s now sharing his voice through comedy. In his Oakland-based debut feature “Sorry To Bother You”, he highlights a young professional caught between corporate evil and working-class struggles. Today on The Treatment, Riley shares the film inspirations that led to a comedic debut as well and the role that music has played in his creative path.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How do you talk to your kids about pot?
For The Curious Blog

How do you talk to your kids about pot? KCRW is looking to speak with people about the conversations they’re having with their kids about marijuana use, now that recreational sales are legal in California. Share your thoughts  … Read More

Jul 10, 2018

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick
For The Curious Blog

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick President Trump announces his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Read More

Jul 09, 2018

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed