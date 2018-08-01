During his filmmaking career, director Daryl Wein has tackled topics that the mainstream shies away from. In “Blueprint”, he presents the story of a man struggling to find his identity after a racially charged murder shakes his neighborhood of South Side, Chicago - placing immense importance on the lack of coverage of police brutality and racial violence in mainstream art. Today on The Treatment, Wein discusses what is means to be a white male filmmaker creating work from an African American perspective as well as the struggle to get distribution and theatrical release for his racially charged film.
Daryl Wein: ‘Blueprint’
“Blueprint” director Daryl Wein discusses filmmaking from an African American perspective as a white filmmaker.
