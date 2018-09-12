ON AIR
Dave Holstein: "Kidding’’

"Kidding" creator Dave Holstein talks existential crisis with Jim Carrey.

Sep 12, 2018

"Kidding" creator Dave Holstein loves an antihero. Pulling inspiration from "Weeds" and "Breaking Bad" characters, Holstein developed a world to examine the unique life of a fictional PBS children's icon Jeff Pickles. Today on The Treatment, Holstein discusses the Fred Roger's inspiration as well as asking Jim Carrey to take part in the project while working on comedy series "I'm Dying Up Here".

Guests:
David Holstein, producer, Kidding, @yodaveholstein

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

