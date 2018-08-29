ON AIR
DONATE!

Gerrick D. Kennedy: 'Parental Discretion Is Advised'

Author Gerrick D. Kennedy discusses similarities between his Ohio roots and West Coast hip hop in "Parental Discretion Is Advised".

Aug 29, 2018

Gerrick D. Kennedy has always had a love for music. Growing up in Ohio, the Los Angeles Times music writer formed very specific memories of how R&B and hip hop made him feel, especially a group called N.W.A. Today on The Treatment, Kennedy discusses coming to work in LA for the first time and being given Compton as his initial beat. As he came to know the city and its residents, he saw similarities in his own hometown and how the Compton identity had a lot to do with N.W.A. - urging him to write his own recounting of the group's story in "Parental Discretion Is Advised: The Rise of N.W.A and the Dawn of Gangsta Rap".

Photo courtesy of Andres Tardio.

Parental Discretion Is Advised

Gerrick D. Kennedy

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

