Gerrick D. Kennedy: 'Parental Discretion Is Advised'

Gerrick D. Kennedy has always had a love for music. Growing up in Ohio, the Los Angeles Times music writer formed very specific memories of how R&B and hip hop made him feel, especially a group called N.W.A. Today on The Treatment, Kennedy discusses coming to work in LA for the first time and being given Compton as his initial beat. As he came to know the city and its residents, he saw similarities in his own hometown and how the Compton identity had a lot to do with N.W.A. - urging him to write his own recounting of the group's story in "Parental Discretion Is Advised: The Rise of N.W.A and the Dawn of Gangsta Rap".



Photo courtesy of Andres Tardio.