After 20 years in limbo, director Gus Van Sant was granted rights to begin work on his newest project "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot". Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill, it tells the true story of Portland based quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan. Today on The Treatment, Van Sant tells Elvis about his meticulous casting of comedic actors and how close friend Robin Williams purchased rights to this story 20 years ago and planned to star in it himself before his passing.
Gus Van Sant: ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot’
Director Gus Van Sant discusses his meticulous comedic casting in ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More
LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More