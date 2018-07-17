ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Gus Van Sant: ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot’

Director Gus Van Sant discusses his meticulous comedic casting in ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot.’

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 18, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

After 20 years in limbo, director Gus Van Sant was granted rights to begin work on his newest project "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot". Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill, it tells the true story of Portland based quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan. Today on The Treatment, Van Sant tells Elvis about his meticulous casting of comedic actors and how close friend Robin Williams purchased rights to this story 20 years ago and planned to star in it himself before his passing.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed