Jessica Harper: "Suspiria’’

As the star of 1977's cult-classic "Suspiria", actress Jessica Harper was set up for a career of unusual and powerful roles. Today on The Treatment, Harper joins Elvis to discuss her cameo appearance in the Luca Guadanino directed remake of "Suspiria" as well as discussing her upbringing in an Illinois suburb as part of her podcast "Winnetka".
