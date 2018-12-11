ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

John Krasinski: A Quiet Place

Hosted by  • 

As an actor, John Krasinski has cemented a place in fans' minds as the comedic Jim Halpert of "The Office". As a director however, his films tend to take a darker more dramatic tone, playing with themes of loneliness and shame. Today on The Treatment, Krasinski joins Elvis to share how both familial military involvement and a Catholic upbringing have guided his ideas on directorial and screenwriting work in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and "A Quiet Place."

Credits

Guest:
John Krasinski - Actor, director - @johnkrasinski

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producer:
Blake Veit

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed