Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi: 'Destroyer'

Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi discuss female rage in "Destroyer."

Challenging the stereotypical male hero-archetype, screenwriters Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi decided to enlist the help of Nicole Kidman to tell a traditionally masculine tale through the lens of female rage. Teaming up with director Karyn Kusama gave the film a chilling realness that has received accolades for all involved. Today Kusama, Hay & Manfredi join Elvis to discuss Kidman's take on her character Erin Bell and the complexity involved in the role.

Credits

Guests:
Karyn Kusama - Director of "The Invitation", Phil Hay - Screenwriter - @phillycarly, Matt Manfredi - Screenwriter and producer - @MattRManfredi

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producer:
Blake Veit

