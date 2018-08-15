Director Marc Forster’s film career has had a slightly darker edge with films like “Monster’s Ball” and “World War Z”. It wasn’t until a request from his small daughter to “make a movie she could watch” that he decided on a Winnie The Pooh reimagining in “Christopher Robin”. Today on The Treatment, Forster discusses the magical escapism that Winnie the Pooh represented for him as a child as well at the technical details that went into animating Pooh for the film.
Marc Forster: ‘Christopher Robin’
Director Marc Forster revisits childhood escapism in “Christopher Robin”.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
