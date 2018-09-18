Waking up one morning to discover scenes from a school shooting, a cat video, and Russian involvement in American politics left director Sam Levinson wondering about the state of rapid-fire, random content available on the internet and, ultimately, the desensitization that the youth is now accustomed to. Today on The Treatment, Levinson discusses exploring this storyline in "Assassination Nation" and interestingly writing the script as his wife was giving birth to their first child.
Sam Levinson: "Assassination Nation’’
Director Sam Levinson discusses emotional volatility of the internet in "Assassination Nation".
Sam Levinson, Director
Elvis Mitchell
Blake Veit
