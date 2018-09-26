ON AIR
Scott Sternberg: "Entireworld’’

Clothing designer Scott Sternberg launches simplistic, eco-friendly Entireworld brand.

Sep 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

After his exit from brand Band of Outsiders, founder and former creative director Scott Sternberg longed to create something based on inclusion and simplicity. Today on The Treatment, Sternberg discusses how with a foundation in essentials and eco-friendly, responsible manufacturing, Entireworld was born.

Guests:
Scott Sternberg, Clothing designer

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

