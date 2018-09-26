After his exit from brand Band of Outsiders, founder and former creative director Scott Sternberg longed to create something based on inclusion and simplicity. Today on The Treatment, Sternberg discusses how with a foundation in essentials and eco-friendly, responsible manufacturing, Entireworld was born.
Scott Sternberg: "Entireworld’’
Clothing designer Scott Sternberg launches simplistic, eco-friendly Entireworld brand.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Scott Sternberg, Clothing designer
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Prop. 1: What you need to know Prop. 1 is all about affordable housing – raising money to pay for loans for veterans and other projects in California. KCET brings you what you need to know in… Read More
How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids With the start of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year, Los Angeles became arguably the biggest legal marijuana market in the world. The state prohibits anyone under the age… Read More