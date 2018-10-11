Scott Wilson: 'In the Heat of the Night' 50th Anniversary

For 56 years, actor Scott Wilson has found himself in the right spot at the right time. Getting his break starring in In the Heat of the Night, he acted alongside Hollywood greats like Sidney Poitier and Burt Lancaster. Today on The Treatment, he discusses his mentorship with Sidney Poitier, who helped catapult his career, as well as becoming known as Hershel from the wildly popular The Walking Dead later in his career.
