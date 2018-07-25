ON AIR
Cartoons, Comic Strips and Opinions

Rob Rogers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is the latest editorial cartoonist to lose his job. Fired for harsh portrayals of President Trump. We’ll talk with him and look at another kind of cartooning: comic strips. Even when the kids don’t realize it, they’re political, too. They’re a highly sophisticated artform and a barometer of social change.

Jul 25, 2018

Political cartoons are as old as America--going back to colonial days, the Revolution and the Civil War. They’re still a prominent feature of editorial pages nationwide. Should they reflect the artist’s opinion--or mirror the publisher’s point of view? While that debate rages, politics are also familiar on other newspaper pages: the comics. From “The Yellow Kid”--who gave his name to tabloid journalism--to “Doonesbury,” “Peanuts” and “Candorville.” We’ll talk with the founder of Ohio State’s massive Cartoon Library and Museum


Political cartoons courtesy of Rob Rogers.


Guests:
Rob Rogers, Editorial cartoonist formerly with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, @Rob_Rogers
Lucy Caswell, Professor Emerita and Founding Curator of The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum., @CartoonLibary

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody

