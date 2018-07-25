Political cartoons are as old as America--going back to colonial days, the Revolution and the Civil War. They’re still a prominent feature of editorial pages nationwide. Should they reflect the artist’s opinion--or mirror the publisher’s point of view? While that debate rages, politics are also familiar on other newspaper pages: the comics. From “The Yellow Kid”--who gave his name to tabloid journalism--to “Doonesbury,” “Peanuts” and “Candorville.” We’ll talk with the founder of Ohio State’s massive Cartoon Library and Museum
Political cartoons courtesy of Rob Rogers.
Cartoons, Comic Strips and Opinions
Rob Rogers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is the latest editorial cartoonist to lose his job. Fired for harsh portrayals of President Trump. We’ll talk with him and look at another kind of cartooning: comic strips. Even when the kids don’t realize it, they’re political, too. They’re a highly sophisticated artform and a barometer of social change.
Political cartoons are as old as America--going back to colonial days, the Revolution and the Civil War. They’re still a prominent feature of editorial pages nationwide. Should they reflect the artist’s opinion--or mirror the publisher’s point of view? While that debate rages, politics are also familiar on other newspaper pages: the comics. From “The Yellow Kid”--who gave his name to tabloid journalism--to “Doonesbury,” “Peanuts” and “Candorville.” We’ll talk with the founder of Ohio State’s massive Cartoon Library and Museum
Guests:
Rob Rogers, Editorial cartoonist formerly with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, @Rob_Rogers
Lucy Caswell, Professor Emerita and Founding Curator of The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum., @CartoonLibary
