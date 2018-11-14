ON AIR
Firestorms, Federal Relief and Climate Change

Victims of California’s fires can apply for assistance, but President Trump had a warning for the state’s residents. He wants to see a change in forest management. Scientists tell us the firestorms are are result of climate change--which the president still denies. Should cities still allow for building in firezones? Later, Warren talks to one Malibu resident about his firsthand experience in the Woolsey fire.

Nov 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Deadly fires have roared across parts of Northern and Southern California this week, incinerating anything in their paths. Climate experts warn that drier stronger Santa Anas and non-native vegetation will turn these super fires into a new “normal.” But have cities exacerbated this reality by over permitting development which include utility lines in fire zones? Also, what happens when a firestorm turns everything you own into dust?

Photo credits: Andrea Brody.







Guests:
Stephen Pyne, Arizona State University, @asuSOLS
Alexandra Syphard, Chief scientist with SAGE Underwriters. Also a fire specialist at the Conservation Biology Institute and adjunct faculty at San Diego State University., @ConsBio
David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine, @dwallacewells
Martin Dugan, Malibu home owner who lost his property in the Woolsey Fire

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

