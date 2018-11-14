Deadly fires have roared across parts of Northern and Southern California this week, incinerating anything in their paths. Climate experts warn that drier stronger Santa Anas and non-native vegetation will turn these super fires into a new “normal.” But have cities exacerbated this reality by over permitting development which include utility lines in fire zones? Also, what happens when a firestorm turns everything you own into dust?
Firestorms, Federal Relief and Climate Change
Victims of California’s fires can apply for assistance, but President Trump had a warning for the state’s residents. He wants to see a change in forest management. Scientists tell us the firestorms are are result of climate change--which the president still denies. Should cities still allow for building in firezones? Later, Warren talks to one Malibu resident about his firsthand experience in the Woolsey fire.
Guests:
Stephen Pyne, Arizona State University, @asuSOLS
Alexandra Syphard, Chief scientist with SAGE Underwriters. Also a fire specialist at the Conservation Biology Institute and adjunct faculty at San Diego State University., @ConsBio
David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine, @dwallacewells
Martin Dugan, Malibu home owner who lost his property in the Woolsey Fire
