Midterm Elections and the Divider in Chief

Control of the House and the Senate are at stake in the midterm elections. So is the power of the Trump White House. The president is not on the ballot in any state, but he’s back on the campaign trail--with a vengeance. We’ll hear how he’s responded to some real crises and invented another.



People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. October 30, 2018. Photo credit: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters.



