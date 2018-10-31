ON AIR


Midterm Elections and the Divider in Chief

During a visit to Pittsburgh to honor the victims of an anti-Semitic attack, President Trump was met with protests. The president has ridiculed Democrats targeted with pipe bombs and deployed troops against Central American asylum seekers. By defying the tradition of ‘President as Unifier,’ can Trump help maintain Republican dominance in Washington?

Nov 01, 2018

Control of the House and the Senate are at stake in the midterm elections. So is the power of the Trump White House. The president is not on the ballot in any state, but he’s back on the campaign trail--with a vengeance. We’ll hear how he’s responded to some real crises and invented another.  

People march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. October 30, 2018. Photo credit: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters.


CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

