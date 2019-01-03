Politics, the World Order and Donald Trump’s New Year

To the Point

For the first time as president, Donald Trump faces a divided government, with Democrats running the House of Representatives. But they face a divide of their own between veteran leaders like Speaker Pelosi and a new generation. Trump may also face a split, with Republican senators up for reelection in purple states less willing to tow the line. Will they take a cue from Mitt Romney? As the rest of the world looks on, we’ll hear a formula for new leadership by America’s allies in place of Trump’s Washington.