Politics, the World Order and Donald Trump’s New Year

House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sworn in as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters

For the first time as president, Donald Trump faces a divided government, with Democrats running the House of Representatives. But they face a divide of their own between veteran leaders like Speaker Pelosi and a new generation.  Trump may also face a split, with Republican senators up for reelection in purple states less willing to tow the line. Will they take a cue from Mitt Romney? As the rest of the world looks on, we’ll hear a formula for new leadership by America’s allies in place of Trump’s Washington.   

E.J. Dionne - Brookings Institution / Washington Post - @EJDionne, Jennifer Rubin - Washington Post - @JRubinBlogger, Ivo Daalder - Chicago Council on Global Affairs - @ivohdaalder

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody

