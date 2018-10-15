ON AIR
Rebecca Traister and the Power of Women’s Anger

One of America’s leading feminist writers says women have changed history since Ancient Greece. And, she says, they’ll do it again. The backlash to President Trump was just the beginning. Record numbers of women are running for congress, state governorships and local offices. She tells Warren about her latest book,“Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger.”

Oct 15, 2018

White men use anger to maintain power, while women’s anger is dismissed as a shrill irritation. Author Rebecca Traister says it doesn’t have to be that way. From Ancient Greece to the Civil Rights Movement, women have been responsible for major change. The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, angry women organized the biggest protest in American history. Such strategic expressions of anger may finally transform a series of moments into a real Women’s Movement. That means changing the structure of institutions dominated by white men.

Good and Mad

Rebecca Traister

Guests:
Rebecca Traister, New York Magazine, @rtraister

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

