Special: ‘Trump Baby’ flies over Big Ben…

President Trump may be welcomed by the Queen this Friday but a good many Brits are happy that their welcome will be represented by a giant baby-shaped balloon in his image. European leaders are seeking assurance that the US will not withdraw from the NATO alliance and Britain’s Theresa May faces down dissention within her own ranks surrounding Brexit negotiations. After snarling at his NATO counterparts and a weekend of golf, will President Trump greet his Russian counterpart President Putin with smiles and niceties? Could that be a good thing?