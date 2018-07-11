President Trump may be welcomed by the Queen this Friday but a good many Brits are happy that their welcome will be represented by a giant baby-shaped balloon in his image. European leaders are seeking assurance that the US will not withdraw from the NATO alliance and Britain’s Theresa May faces down dissention within her own ranks surrounding Brexit negotiations. After snarling at his NATO counterparts and a weekend of golf, will President Trump greet his Russian counterpart President Putin with smiles and niceties? Could that be a good thing?
Special: ‘Trump Baby’ flies over Big Ben…
President Trump flies to Europe this week for meetings with NATO, the Queen and Russia’s President Putin. But the president won’t be the only Trump flying when he lands in the UK. An enormous, orange “Trump baby” balloon, complete with a diaper and cell phone is set to float just above the streets of London, for all to see. What else do British protestors have in store?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Mary Dejevsky, The Independent, @marydejevsky
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
More From To the Point
On the road to SCOTUS: Politics trumps the law Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation looks highly likely, but crucial issues won’t go away. The Supreme Court may see cases involving abortion, health care and the limits of presidential power. Can Democrats use upcoming hearings to dramatize what’s at stake--before November’s elections?
Politics and ‘incivility’ One Democrat wants Trump aides confronted in public over separating immigrant families. But her party’s leaders call that “incivility.” The question is: does moderation accomplish real change -- or is it a smokescreen for the status quo? When it comes to achieving racial equality, what’s worked and what hasn’t?
Family migration and the politics of incivility Separating immigrant families at the border may be something new, but the US has never extended the “Good Neighbor Policy” to Central America. Clinton and Bush discouraged newcomers, and Obama was called, “Deporter in Chief.” We’ll provide context ignored in mainstream media coverage.
Imprisoning our mentally ill? American jails and prisons have become hospitals for the mentally ill. A murderer doing 20 years at New York’s Sing Sing prison works with schizophrenics serving 24 months for misdemeanors. He tells Warren that sick people should be treated outside. The Sheriff in Chicago says it’s not just inhumane but a waste of taxpayers’ money. How did we get here? What can be done?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How do you talk to your kids about pot? KCRW is looking to speak with people about the conversations they’re having with their kids about marijuana use, now that recreational sales are legal in California. Share your thoughts … Read More
Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick President Trump announces his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Read More