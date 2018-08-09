ON AIR
The Jewish State of Israel: Democracy or Apartheid?

Israel’s recent “national unity” law calls the country “unique” to the Jewish people. But 21 percent of Israelis are Arabs. Do Jewish values conflict with pluralistic democracy? Jews in both countries are sharply divided over a question that goes to the founding of the “Jewish State.”

Aug 09, 2018

Israel was founded in 1948 as a pluralistic democracy as well as a Jewish state. But, the recent “national unity” law raises a question: can it be both at the same time? Israelis--including Arabs--are divided, and so are American Jews. We’ll hear about religious values and right-wing politics.

Guests:
Isabel Kershner, New York Times, @IKershner
Dan Schnur, USC Unruh Institute of Politics / Dornsife LA Times Poll, @danschnur
Sharon Brous, IKAR, @SharonBrous

Jerusalem, Israel - Temple Mount courtesy of jaime.silva.

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

