Trump Sees ‘Bipartisanship’ on Criminal Justice Reform

Thirty to 40 years ago, a violent-crime scare led to long, mandatory sentences, even for nonviolent crimes, including drug use. State and federal prisons have become the world’s most crowded--with the U.S. locking up twice as many inmates as China. But mass incarceration has increased crime, instead of cutting it. Now, the president backs reforms agreed to by Democrats and many Republicans. Will “bipartisanship” be enough to get the job done?



Later, on our Climate Change Update: a Trump Administration report warns of dangers to public health and the economy, but President Trump doesn’t believe it.



Photo credit: HoustonDWIPhotos.