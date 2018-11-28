Thirty to 40 years ago, a violent-crime scare led to long, mandatory sentences, even for nonviolent crimes, including drug use. State and federal prisons have become the world’s most crowded--with the U.S. locking up twice as many inmates as China. But mass incarceration has increased crime, instead of cutting it. Now, the president backs reforms agreed to by Democrats and many Republicans. Will “bipartisanship” be enough to get the job done?
Later, on our Climate Change Update: a Trump Administration report warns of dangers to public health and the economy, but President Trump doesn’t believe it.
Trump Sees ‘Bipartisanship’ on Criminal Justice Reform
After decades, America’s draconian crackdown on crime isn’t working. Even most conservatives agree with liberals that it’s worse than a waste of money. President Trump has used a rare word when it comes to proposed reform: “bipartisanship.” It could happen before the new Congress takes office--but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might be applying the brakes.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ed Chung, Center for American Progress, @amprog
Marc Levin, Right on Crime, @MarcALevin
Gina McCarthy, Former EPA Administrator, Director of the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard, @HarvardCCHANGE
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
