Voter Suppression, Climate Change and the President

As America prepares to vote again, a question remains from 2016: are the Russians still “meddling” with US elections? Meantime, are Republican election officials in Georgia and Kansas suppressing the vote to serve their own interests? Those updates and the latest on climate change: President Trump says, maybe it’s not a hoax after all.

Oct 17, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

There’s no doubt that Russian trolls, operating out of St. Petersburg, had a major impact on 2016 presidential election. Greg Miller tells Warren how it was done and what’s likely to be happening now. Then, Carol Anderson describes the Governor’s races in Georgia and Kansas. Republican secretaries of state are running for governor while they’re still in charge of elections. Also, on this podcast, the first of our regular Climate Change updates with the president’s latest comments on global warming.

Photo courtesy of Defender Network.

Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post, @gregpmiller
Carol Anderson, Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of “One Person No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy.”, @ProfCAnderson
Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author, @billmckibben

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

