Voter Suppression, Climate Change and the President

There’s no doubt that Russian trolls, operating out of St. Petersburg, had a major impact on 2016 presidential election. Greg Miller tells Warren how it was done and what’s likely to be happening now. Then, Carol Anderson describes the Governor’s races in Georgia and Kansas. Republican secretaries of state are running for governor while they’re still in charge of elections. Also, on this podcast, the first of our regular Climate Change updates with the president’s latest comments on global warming.



Photo courtesy of Defender Network.