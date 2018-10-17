There’s no doubt that Russian trolls, operating out of St. Petersburg, had a major impact on 2016 presidential election. Greg Miller tells Warren how it was done and what’s likely to be happening now. Then, Carol Anderson describes the Governor’s races in Georgia and Kansas. Republican secretaries of state are running for governor while they’re still in charge of elections. Also, on this podcast, the first of our regular Climate Change updates with the president’s latest comments on global warming.
Photo courtesy of Defender Network.
Voter Suppression, Climate Change and the President
As America prepares to vote again, a question remains from 2016: are the Russians still “meddling” with US elections? Meantime, are Republican election officials in Georgia and Kansas suppressing the vote to serve their own interests? Those updates and the latest on climate change: President Trump says, maybe it’s not a hoax after all.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post, @gregpmiller
Carol Anderson, Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of “One Person No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy.”, @ProfCAnderson
Bill McKibben, environmentalist and author, @billmckibben
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
