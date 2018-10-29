Halloween 2018

On a summer night in the early 1990's, a small group of friends gather for a dinner party in Los Angeles. Just for fun, someone suggests having a little séance. The group sits around a makeshift Ouija board on a big oak table. By the end of the evening, perceptions of reality have been altered, relationships have been damaged, and the people who were there are forever changed.

Note: This segment was originally broadcast on October 26, 2010.

Produced by Bob Carlson.