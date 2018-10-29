ON AIR
Halloween 2018

It’s a bonus episode! We’ll be back in January, but we’ve got two spooky stories to tide you over – a Halloween classic, and a brand-new, never-before-heard story of a haunted house gone terribly wrong.

Oct 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo credit: Barry Davis.

The Haunted Barn 7 MIN, 15 SEC

When writer and producer Caitlin Biljan agrees to help out with her friend’s haunted house, she finds out that being the undead isn’t nearly as fun as it might seem.

Produced by Caitlin Biljan.

The Seance 14 MIN, 43 SEC

On a summer night in the early 1990's, a small group of friends gather for a dinner party in Los Angeles. Just for fun, someone suggests having a little séance. The group sits around a makeshift Ouija board on a big oak table. By the end of the evening, perceptions of reality have been altered, relationships have been damaged, and the people who were there are forever changed.

Note: This segment was originally broadcast on October 26, 2010.

UnFictional will return with a season of new stories in January!

Produced by Bob Carlson.

CREDITS

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson

