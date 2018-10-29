Photo credit: Barry Davis.
Halloween 2018
It’s a bonus episode! We’ll be back in January, but we’ve got two spooky stories to tide you over – a Halloween classic, and a brand-new, never-before-heard story of a haunted house gone terribly wrong.
FROM THIS EPISODE
When writer and producer Caitlin Biljan agrees to help out with her friend’s haunted house, she finds out that being the undead isn’t nearly as fun as it might seem.
Produced by Caitlin Biljan.
On a summer night in the early 1990's, a small group of friends gather for a dinner party in Los Angeles. Just for fun, someone suggests having a little séance. The group sits around a makeshift Ouija board on a big oak table. By the end of the evening, perceptions of reality have been altered, relationships have been damaged, and the people who were there are forever changed.
Note: This segment was originally broadcast on October 26, 2010.
UnFictional will return with a season of new stories in January!
Produced by Bob Carlson.
CREDITS
Host:
Bob Carlson
Producers:
Bob Carlson
More From UnFictional
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County? Two competing proposals making their way to the polls this November might reshape the future of Santa Barbara County’s supervisorial districts. Both Measure G and Measure H call for an… Read More
Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast The commute from Ventura to Santa Barbara can be a miserable drive. Roberto Martinez knows it well. In order to get from his home in Ventura to his job in… Read More
As a teachers strike looms, KCRW talks to the two men at the center of the conflict After months of a stalemate in negotiations and the recent failure of mediation talks, a strike by Los Angeles Unified School District teachers looks increasingly likely. If instructors in America’s… Read More