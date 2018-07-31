ON AIR
Introducing ‘Bodies’

A couple years ago, sex suddenly became painful for Allison Behringer – for no obvious reason. This is the story of how she unraveled the mystery.

Aug 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A couple years ago, sex suddenly became painful for Allison Behringer. This is the story of her journey to figure out why. We’re taking a mini-break from the hiatus to introduce you to Allison, and her new KCRW show: Bodies. Each episode is about one person’s medical mystery. And this first episode is about Allison’s.

CREDITS

Producers: Allison Behringer
Editorial advisor: Kaitlin Prest
Additional editorial support: Abigail Keel
Additional Credits: Bodies original score and sound design by Dana Hirsch.

Host:
Bob Carlson

Producers:
Bob Carlson

