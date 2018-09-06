California billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could both use some positive news

Two of California’s most celebrated businessmen and high-tech visionaries are dealing with public relations crises that cast them in a poor light. For Zuckerberg, it’s the matter of Russian interference in the 2016 election and Facebook’s polarizing effect on American culture. Musk, meanwhile, has spooked investors in Tesla and his other ventures with increasingly erratic behavior. What to do? Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews suggests that Zuckerberg and Musk might consider dabbling in newspapers. It's worked out pretty well for some other American moguls.