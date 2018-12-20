Character study

Zócalo's Connecting California

In California, neighborhood activists, politicians and governments love to lean on the phrase “character of the community” as a justification for opposing just about anything new, or different. But commentator Joe Mathews says the expression is an instant conservation stopper – saying nothing and everything at once. And don’t we want our communities to evolve? Mathews says it’s time to banish “character of the community” from our political discourse, if not the English language entirely.