It’s a wonderful state

Zócalo's Connecting California

Legendary film director Frank Capra understood California better than most. For Capra, an immigrant who lived all over the state, California was both his canvas and inspiration. And what inspired him the most were stories about common people who overcame difficult trials and managed to retain both their dignity and their faith. Championing the “little guy” may seem quaint in a state that now celebrates fame and wealth above all else, but Capra saw it as the embodiment of the California spirit.