Americans want their fresh lettuce and other veggies year-round. To accommodate that, farmers set up an elaborate system that involves moving an entire industry – people, equipment and all – between Salinas and Yuma. The twice-yearly migration supports a multi-(B) billion dollar slice of the U-S agricultural market. And Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says it’s an example of how regional ties in the American West don’t always adhere to county, state or even national borders.
Keeping it fresh
The intersection of Salinas, California and Yuma, Arizona is in your salad bowl.
Joe Mathews
