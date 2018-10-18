ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Keeping it fresh

The intersection of Salinas, California and Yuma, Arizona is in your salad bowl.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 18, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Americans want their fresh lettuce and other veggies year-round. To accommodate that, farmers set up an elaborate system that involves moving an entire industry – people, equipment and all – between Salinas and Yuma. The twice-yearly migration supports a multi-(B) billion dollar slice of the U-S agricultural market. And Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says it’s an example of how regional ties in the American West don’t always adhere to county, state or even national borders.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake kit Here’s what the Red Cross… Read More

Oct 18, 2018

Prop 11: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 11: What you need to know Prop 11 would allow private ambulance companies to require their workers to remain on call while on break. Private ambulance companies support the measure, while labor unions oppose it. KCET… Read More

Oct 17, 2018

Watch live: A conversation with Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León
For The Curious Blog

Watch live: A conversation with Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León Democratic Candidates for United States Senate, Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León, are talking to each other during a moderated conversation ahead of the November election. The event is not… Read More

Oct 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed