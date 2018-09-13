ON AIR
Standards of caring

California’s impressive children’s hospitals illustrate what it really looks like to put kids first. It’s too bad they’re an anomaly.

Sep 13, 2018

California’s children’s hospitals do amazing work and they serve everyone: rich or poor, insured or not. They’ve also grown both size and stature in recent years because of changes in the healthcare system. This fall, children’s hospitals are asking taxpayers to approve $1.5 (B) billion in bonds to upgrade facilities. It’s the third time in a little more than a decade that they’ve gone to voters for a cash infusion. And we’ll probably approve it, just like we did the last two, even if it’s not the most prudent fiscal decision. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says it’s a rare example of California adults opening their wallets for the state’s young people.

Host:
Joe Mathews

