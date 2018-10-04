Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews sees the signs of a declining American empire all over. From skyrocketing national debt to trade wars to the authoritarian figure in the White House, American influence is waning on the world stage. How will that impact California? After all, we are a state that knows a thing or two about rebounding from disaster. A trip to Rome helped shed some light.
The fall of the American empire
The United States may not dominate the 21st Century the way it did in the 20th. What does that mean for California?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How LA County is working to make voting faster, easier and more secure Retired high school teacher and Monrovia resident Stephen McCarthy is the kind of careful, consistent responsible voter get-out-the-vote activists dream about. “I have never missed an election going back to… Read More
What is Real ID and why are DMV lines so long? Have you been to a DMV office in California recently? Did it seem like wait times were not just bad, but much worse than usual? Well, you’re not wrong.. This… Read More