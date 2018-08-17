A combination of pension obligations, declining enrollment and rules that require the education system to address social inequalities have put California schools in a vice. Even though they get more money, there’s less to spend on students and today’s teachers. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the squeeze means a smaller percentage of California adults achieve college degrees and fewer are graduating from high school. Solving the problem will be a huge challenge, but Mathews says we should start by scrapping current school funding formulas.
The Great California Schools Squeeze
If California schools are getting more money than ever, then why are they so broke?
Host:
Joe Mathews
