ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

The Great California Schools Squeeze

If California schools are getting more money than ever, then why are they so broke?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

A combination of pension obligations, declining enrollment and rules that require the education system to address social inequalities have put California schools in a vice. Even though they get more money, there’s less to spend on students and today’s teachers. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the squeeze means a smaller percentage of California adults achieve college degrees and fewer are graduating from high school. Solving the problem will be a huge challenge, but Mathews says we should start by scrapping current school funding formulas.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Healing sexual assault through cabaret
For The Curious Blog

Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More

Aug 13, 2018

Without China, who will take our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed