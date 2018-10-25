ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

The vilification of amnesty

Americans would be wise to look to Ronald Reagan for lessons on how to deal with immigration.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Amnesty hasn’t always been a dirty word. A 1986 law resulted in millions of undocumented immigrants obtaining permanent residency, with very little of the political polarization that informs the debate today. That the law was championed by President Ronald Reagan - Californian, Republican stalwart and father of the modern GOP – shows just how far down the partisan well we’ve fallen. Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says Reagan knew something that present-day GOP lawmakers seem to have forgotten: that American needs immigrants, and that keeping millions of people in a Kafkaesque legal limbo leaves them vulnerable to exploitation.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad
For The Curious Blog

Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name
For The Curious Blog

The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name In Orange County’s Little Saigon, you’ll see lots of political posters with the same last name on them: “Nguyen.” Thirteen people with that last name are running for office in… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

LA County Sheriff candidates fight for votes
For The Curious Blog

LA County Sheriff candidates fight for votes Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell faces a rare runoff for reelection, going up against retired sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva. Villanueva, who retired from his post last February, is endorsed… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed