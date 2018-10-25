Amnesty hasn’t always been a dirty word. A 1986 law resulted in millions of undocumented immigrants obtaining permanent residency, with very little of the political polarization that informs the debate today. That the law was championed by President Ronald Reagan - Californian, Republican stalwart and father of the modern GOP – shows just how far down the partisan well we’ve fallen. Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says Reagan knew something that present-day GOP lawmakers seem to have forgotten: that American needs immigrants, and that keeping millions of people in a Kafkaesque legal limbo leaves them vulnerable to exploitation.
The vilification of amnesty
Americans would be wise to look to Ronald Reagan for lessons on how to deal with immigration.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Satellite chef Emma West on her Yoga Pants salad When chef Emma West began working at Satellite, a natural wine bar in Santa Barbara, she couldn’t help but notice all the people walking by in yoga pants. A popular… Read More
The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name In Orange County’s Little Saigon, you’ll see lots of political posters with the same last name on them: “Nguyen.” Thirteen people with that last name are running for office in… Read More