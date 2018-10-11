The American poet Joyce Kilmer penned the famous line “I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree.” It’s a nod to the glory of nature. But Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews has had it up to the highest branches with California’s trees. He says trees are causing all kinds of problems for the state. Raging wildfires are the most dramatic example, but that’s just the start. And Mathews blames the trees themselves. He says it’s clearly beyond the capacity of humans to manage the state’s forests – so it’s time for the trees to adopt some accountability and come up with solutions of their own.
Timber Troubles
California has 4 billion trees, and it’s time they took some responsibility for their actions.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More
Prop 7: What you need to know Prop 7 would be the first step in making daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the proposition say that changing our clocks twice a year is unnecessary, while opponents to… Read More