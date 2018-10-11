ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Timber Troubles

California has 4 billion trees, and it’s time they took some responsibility for their actions.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The American poet Joyce Kilmer penned the famous line “I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree.” It’s a nod to the glory of nature. But Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews has had it up to the highest branches with California’s trees. He says trees are causing all kinds of problems for the state. Raging wildfires are the most dramatic example, but that’s just the start. And Mathews blames the trees themselves. He says it’s clearly beyond the capacity of humans to manage the state’s forests – so it’s time for the trees to adopt some accountability and come up with solutions of their own.

CREDITS

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’
For The Curious Blog

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Prop 7: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 7: What you need to know Prop 7 would be the first step in making daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the proposition say that changing our clocks twice a year is unnecessary, while opponents to… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Calif. gubernatorial debate: Gavin Newsom vs John Cox
For The Curious Blog

Calif. gubernatorial debate: Gavin Newsom vs John Cox The two candidates for Governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox, faced off this morning in what will most likely be the only gubernatorial debate before the… Read More

Oct 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed