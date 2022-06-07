California primary results: Who will advance to November?

The polls may close at 8 p.m. tonight, but remember: In California elections, this is just the beginning.

The June top-two primary is when California voters choose their two favorites for governor, for top prosecutor, for fiscal watchdog and for a phalanx of lesser known and less competitive positions. Ditto for each of the 80 Assembly districts, 20 state Senate races and 52 congressional districts where 160, 40 and 104 candidates, respectively, will emerge after all the ballots are counted. But there may not be as many ballots to count as in previous primaries, if projections on abysmal voter turnout prove right.

In some races, this is the election that counts. There will be overwhelmingly blue or decisively red districts where only one member of the dominant party will secure one of the two coveted spots, all but ensuring their victory in November. But in others, the contests will create Democrat versus Democrat battles or, to a far lesser extent, Republican versus Republican fights. And for most races, the results of today’s primary will set the terms for the contests to come. Which races will be most competitive? Which political factions and ideological movements will win out? And which issues will be most hotly discussed and debated?

For the impatient among you, we have bad news: California election officials take their time counting every last ballot. The outcome of particularly close races might not be certain for days, if not longer. We’ll keep updating, so don’t be a stranger.

Insurance commissioner An already nasty fight between incumbent Ricardo Lara and state Assembly member Marc Levine to be insurance commissioner appears almost certain to continue into the November general election. Lara came under fire during his term for accepting campaign donations from the insurance industry after pledging the opposite, and for renting a second residence in Sacramento at taxpayers’ expense. Levine, who has the support of major newspaper editorial boards, also accused Lara of not doing enough to protect homeowners in wildfire areas from losing their coverage. Despite all that, Lara, California’s first openly gay statewide elected official, has the endorsements of the state Democratic Party, its elected statewide leaders and Democratic-friendly groups, including firefighters, nurses and teachers. Lara’s campaign has criticized Levine’s voting record on labor issues. Their two campaigns raised far more than the other candidates.

Other statewide races Even as the coronavirus pandemic unleashed a wave of parent frustration and political organizing over school closures, California’s top education official largely escaped their ire. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond ran a quiet campaign for re-election, with teachers unions spending heavily on his behalf and the charter school advocates who fiercely opposed him four years ago forgoing a rematch. Because this is in the only nonpartisan statewide contest on the ballot, Thurmond could win outright in the primary with a majority of the vote. The Republican Party endorsed education policy executive Lance Christensen to challenge him. Democratic incumbents are seeking another term in four other statewide offices, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Treasurer Fiona Ma. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom in 2020 after Kamala Harris was elected vice president, is simultaneously running in a special election to finish her term and for a full six-year term. His main competition is likely constitutional attorney Mark Meuser, who was endorsed by the Republican Party, though no challenger has mounted a substantial campaign.



U.S. House Californians may not be used to hearing this, but our votes actually do matter for national politics this year. With Democrats desperate to hold on to their sliver-thin majority in the House of Representatives, some of the most competitive toss-up races in the country are to be found in the Central Valley, Orange County and the northern suburbs of both Los Angeles and San Diego. But most of the state’s districts are not toss-ups. They skew decidedly Democratic or Republican. Today’s outcome could leave voters with an election in November between two flavors of the same party — a progressive Democrat versus a moderate; a newcomer against an electoral veteran; a red-meat throwing conservative versus a Trump skeptic. Or, if only one member of the dominant party slips through, today could be the only Election Day that really matters. While an incumbent lawmaker will be defending their turf in most of these races, it’s an open field by historic standards. This year, six members of California’s delegation either opted not to seek reelection or left early. That, along with new congressional districts, has injected even more uncertainty into a very uncertain election year.