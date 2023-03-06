As of 2022, California requires all residents and businesses to recycle their organic matter. That means separating all your orange peels, yard trimmings, and moldy bread from your trash so the state can get closer to its goal of diverting 75% of its trash disposal by 2025.

For some residents, it’s as easy as throwing their food scraps into the green bin they already have. But some cities, landlords and businesses have been slow to roll out their programs.

Have you run into any challenges getting started? Wondering what to drop in the bin or where the trucks are taking it? Share your questions and experiences about composting above, and we might use them in an upcoming story.