Congress demands answers from Forest Service after CapRadio/CA Newsroom wildfire probe

Members of Congress are demanding answers after a recent CapRadio/California Newsroom investigation revealed how the U.S. Forest Service mishandled a plan that could have protected a California town from being destroyed in last year’s Caldor Fire.

More than a dozen lawmakers sent a letter to Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on Friday, calling the agency’s shortcomings “particularly egregious” and “unacceptable.”

You can read the letter here.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Forest Service said in an email that the agency is working to provide the information requested by lawmakers.

Last August, the Caldor Fire destroyed most of Grizzly Flats, a Sierra Nevada community between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe with roughly 1,400 residents. The flames leveled more than 400 of the town’s 600 homes. While some have started to rebuild, the future of the 170-year-old town remains uncertain.

The fire started in the Eldorado National Forest — which is managed by the Forest Service and borders Grizzly Flats — and blew through the community within days.

CapRadio and The California Newsroom, a collaboration of public media outlets across the state, published a yearlong investigation in August that revealed how the Forest Service warned — for decades — that a wildfire could wipe out the small town of Grizzly Flats, but didn’t deliver on its plan to protect the town.

About 20 years ago, the Forest Service identified Grizzly Flats as a community at high risk of wildfire. Agency officials organized a community meeting and presented fire modeling that showed how the town could burn. One modeling scenario predicted a burn path that mirrored what would eventually happen in the Caldor Fire.

In 2013, the Forest Service announced an ambitious plan to thin overgrown vegetation and set prescribed burns on 15,000 acres of forest around Grizzly Flats. The initiative, called the Trestle Forest Health Project, would reduce the kind of forest fuels that feed devastating wildfires. It immediately hit delays and didn’t begin until 2017.