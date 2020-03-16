Los Angeles is a city that pulses with energy; countless cars stream down our freeways, bike lanes bustle with scooters and cyclists, and crowds congregate in our public spaces. But this weekend, the city fell silent. As coronavirus fears and social distancing spread, Los Angeles became a ghost town, an eerie world without people where neighborhoods looked more like vacant movie sets than communities.
Longtime Los Angeles photojournalist Ted Soqui traversed the city, capturing scenes of solitude in our typically frenetic town.