More than 500 people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Friday night as demonstrations protesting police violence — including the recent killing of George Floyd — shifted into looting and vandalism on the streets.

After a tense standoff between protestors and police, backdropped by LA’s City Hall illuminated in blue to honor first responders, officers moved to box-in a crowd around 9:30 p.m.

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly for much of the downtown area, and officers arrested demonstrators standing or sitting in the street after a dispersal order was issued. For several hours, smaller crowds wandered the area around 6th and Springs streets leading to several tense confrontations with officers.

The LAPD continued to sweep the downtown area, firing rubber bullets at demonstrators, some of whom threw rocks, looted, and vandalized downtown businesses.

KCRW photographer Brian Feinzimer was on the scene and captured on-the-ground images of the downtown skirmish.

A police car was set ablaze during the aftermath of LAPD efforts to arrest protesters in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



Various businesses of downtown Los Angeles were vandalized and looted during the police action to arrest demonstrators. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



LAPD officers arrest demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



Demonstrators watch as officers arrest protesters nearby Los Angeles City Hall. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



LAPD officers moved through the streets of downtown Los Angeles dispersing crowds and arresting demonstrators.Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.

LAPD officers prepare to arrest demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.

LAPD officers arrest demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.



Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW.