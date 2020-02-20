Mapping the 2020 presidential candidates in LA

The 2020 presidential race has a crowded field of competitors, and many are making their way to Los Angeles for fundraisers, rallies, and other events. KCRW is tracking each candidate's visit to LA -- the dates, locations, and significance of what happens. As candidates come through, Jack Pitney, a professor of American Politics at Claremont McKenna College, weighs in on each visit.

The latest: Today at 12:15 PM, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is participating in a town hall at USC Bovard Auditorium. He also has an evening fundraiser for his campaign.

Click on each headshot in the map to learn more about each candidate's visit, with brief commentary from Pitney.

