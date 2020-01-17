Mapping the 2020 presidential candidates in LA

The 2020 presidential race has a crowded field of competitors, and many are making their way to Los Angeles for fundraisers, rallies, and other events. KCRW is tracking each candidate's visit to LA -- the dates, locations, and significance of what happens. As candidates come through, Jack Pitney, a professor of American Politics at Claremont McKenna College, weighs in on each visit.

The latest: Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, will be at a fundraiser today for the Democratic National Committee at the home of Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of the Wonderful Co. Event tickets cost at least $10,000/person. Bloomberg has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising for his campaign.

Click on each headshot in the map to learn more about each candidate's visit, with brief commentary from Pitney.

What do you want to know about the 2020 election?



