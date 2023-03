With the clock ticking down to the end of Veterans Row, the LA County Sheriff’s Department has brought in a team of deputies to move people into shelters. But when tragedy hits for a second time, it shows the limits of what law enforcement can really do.

More City of Tents:

Ep. 4 The Sheriff’s In Town

Ep. 3 Blame Game

Ep. 2 How Did We Get Here?

Ep. 1 Welcome to the Neighborhood