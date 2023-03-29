Ep. 8 What Now?

The sidewalk on San Vicente Boulevard the day after the Veterans Row homeless camp was cleared.

The sidewalk on San Vicente Boulevard the day after the Veterans Row homeless camp was cleared. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez.

After a year and a half on the street, the Veterans Row homeless camp is dismantled by sanitation crews. But for many of the veterans who lived there, it’s more of a beginning than an end. So, what’s next? 

And what was it all for? Most of the veterans still don’t have what they’ve wanted all along — permanent housing on the massive West LA VA campus. Still, more progress is being made there than ever before, leaving room for hope. 

Anna Scott